Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the February 28th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Surrozen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surrozen by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Surrozen in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Surrozen in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Surrozen in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SRZN stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. Surrozen has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

