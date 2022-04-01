SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SIVB. Barclays lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $771.94.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $17.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $541.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $653.33. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $467.22 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,080 shares of company stock worth $13,749,626. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

