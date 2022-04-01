Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,854,700 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 2,328,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.7 days.

Shares of SWMAF stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

