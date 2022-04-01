Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,854,700 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 2,328,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.7 days.
Shares of SWMAF stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $9.85.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swedish Match AB (publ) (SWMAF)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.