Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BIOVF. Barclays upped their price objective on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

