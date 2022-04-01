Sylo Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (SYLO)

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, Sylo has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Sylo has a total market cap of $11.87 million and $542,809.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sylo

Sylo is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

