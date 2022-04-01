Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.50.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.75. 9,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $114.05 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Synaptics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.