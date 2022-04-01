SyncFab 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,428.00 (MFG)

SyncFab (MFG) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One SyncFab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SyncFab has traded flat against the dollar. SyncFab has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SyncFab Coin Profile

SyncFab (MFG) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

SyncFab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars.

