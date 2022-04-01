SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNX. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.38.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $753,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 125.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after buying an additional 80,957 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 35.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

