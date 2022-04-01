Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 657,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.45% of Synovus Financial worth $31,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNV. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

SNV traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,289. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

