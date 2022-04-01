T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $128.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

