Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.88.

Shares of TSM traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.26. 13,021,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,499,532. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $97.62 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

