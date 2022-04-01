TAP Consulting LLC Buys New Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $96.08 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $107.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.29.

