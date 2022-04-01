TAP Consulting LLC Invests $58,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 152.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 59.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $41.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average is $51.24. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

