TAP Consulting LLC Invests $62,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of PRF opened at $170.86 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.92 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.51.

