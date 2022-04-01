TAP Consulting LLC Invests $68,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 649,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,181,000. Finally, Brewster Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000.
Shares of DFAC opened at $27.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $29.33.
