TAP Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 3,651 Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 537,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 81,465 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 342,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.26 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41.

