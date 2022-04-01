Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lowered its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,410 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 285,294 shares during the quarter. Tapestry accounts for approximately 1.8% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Tapestry worth $17,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.11. 3,410,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,578. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

