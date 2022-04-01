Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.14.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock opened at $212.22 on Wednesday. Target has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.81. The stock has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,662,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.