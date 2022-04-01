TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Update

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of TAT Technologies worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TATT remained flat at $$6.39 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,534. TAT Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25.

Separately, TheStreet raised TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

