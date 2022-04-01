Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Wimpey Plc is a residential developer. It engaged in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. The company’s operating segments includes Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. Housing United Kingdom segment builds a wide range of homes in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses. Housing Spain segment builds homes in popular locations. Taylor Wimpey Plc is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS TWODY opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

