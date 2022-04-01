Taylor Wimpey plc (TWODY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5422 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of TWODY stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.