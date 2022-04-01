Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 390.80% from the stock’s previous close.

TSHA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

