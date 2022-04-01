Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Lowered to $37.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSHA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.08.
NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.
About Taysha Gene Therapies (Get Rating)
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
