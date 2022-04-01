Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.
About Taysha Gene Therapies (Get Rating)
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.