Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,032,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 111,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 246.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 88,984 shares during the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

