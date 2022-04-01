TD Securities Cuts Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target to C$35.00

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Anaergia from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Anaergia in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Anaergia alerts:

OTCMKTS ANRGF opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Anaergia has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.