Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TECK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $2.71 on Thursday, hitting $43.10. 195,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,588,406. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17. Teck Resources has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0981 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,590,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,516,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $67,513,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $62,145,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,114,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,186 shares during the period. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.