Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives $26.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,232 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,330,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDS opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.11. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

