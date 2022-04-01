Telsey Advisory Group Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $230.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $158.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.50. Five Below has a 12-month low of $143.44 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

