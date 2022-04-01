Telsey Advisory Group Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $230.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.50.
Shares of Five Below stock opened at $158.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.50. Five Below has a 12-month low of $143.44 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
