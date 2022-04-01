Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,913,602. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,157. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

