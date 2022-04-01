Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 159 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,232 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,248 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $15,994,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $77.91. 117,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,887,382. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $82.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

