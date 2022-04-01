Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $512.73. The stock had a trading volume of 67,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,326. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $360.55 and a 12 month high of $521.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $485.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.31.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.43.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.