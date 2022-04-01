Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $172,984,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at about $459,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.05.

NASDAQ COIN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.53. The company had a trading volume of 43,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.12 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.97.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total value of $203,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,003 shares of company stock worth $2,947,920 over the last three months.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

