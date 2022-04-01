Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Trading Up 1.7%

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 268.60 ($3.52) and last traded at GBX 265.50 ($3.48). Approximately 5,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 21,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261 ($3.42).

Several research analysts recently commented on TEG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 340 ($4.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ten Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 323.57 ($4.24).

The stock has a market cap of £181.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 253.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 257.45.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

