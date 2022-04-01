Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Tenet Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.38.

Shares of THC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.03. 10,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.45.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,844,000 after acquiring an additional 98,668 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after acquiring an additional 929,756 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,516,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,317,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

