Tether Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Tether coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $82.02 billion and approximately $92.64 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00047379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,399.55 or 0.07359320 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,198.49 or 1.00010281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00046463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00053194 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 85,505,592,205 coins and its circulating supply is 81,978,743,041 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

