Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.03. 1,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $116.01 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.83.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,525,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,707,000 after acquiring an additional 327,928 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

