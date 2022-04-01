Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1,629.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Texas Pacific Land Corporation is landowners principally in the State of Texas. The Company also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, material sales and seismic and temporary permits related to land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities. Texas Pacific Land Corporation, formerly known as TEXAS PAC LTD, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,352.11 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,190.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,225.26.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 59.87%. The business had revenue of $147.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land will post 55.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 100 shares of company stock worth $118,902. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

