The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,087 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $191.50 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $167.58 and a 1 year high of $260.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.13. The company has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

