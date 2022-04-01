The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 166.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 635,585 shares of company stock valued at $57,204,925. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $84.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $63.46 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

