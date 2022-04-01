The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.27

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$98.27 and traded as low as C$92.49. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$93.39, with a volume of 138,126 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$91.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$98.15.

In other news, Senior Officer Allan Brett bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$87.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$878,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,076,150. Also, Senior Officer Edward Ryan sold 95,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.59, for a total value of C$8,138,049.42.

About The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.