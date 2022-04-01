The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) Insider Elisabeth Stheeman Acquires 3,000 Shares

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) insider Elisabeth Stheeman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 639 ($8.37) per share, with a total value of £19,170 ($25,111.34).

Shares of EDIN opened at GBX 634 ($8.30) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 625.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 623.55. The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 547.04 ($7.17) and a one year high of GBX 659 ($8.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 51.08 and a current ratio of 58.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

