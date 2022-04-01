The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $183.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $207.00 to $183.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.76.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $165.18 on Monday. Analog Devices has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.02.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,304,142. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

