The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $418.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $445.00 to $418.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GS. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $434.38.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS opened at $330.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $317.72 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 38.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,793,828,000 after buying an additional 52,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,207,799,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,496,479,000 after buying an additional 225,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.