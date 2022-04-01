The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,900 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 329,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.63. 135,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $746.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCKT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

