The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,299 shares of company stock worth $4,868,323. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.11. The company had a trading volume of 252,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,059. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $154.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.44.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

