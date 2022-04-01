The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Cut by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

HD opened at $299.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.76. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.40 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $309.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.