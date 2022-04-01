The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 9,530,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,553,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,902. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $298.40 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.36 and its 200-day moving average is $361.76.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.83.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,325,629,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,559,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

