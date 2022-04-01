The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $125.00

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125 ($1.64) and traded as high as GBX 134.29 ($1.76). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 134.29 ($1.76), with a volume of 10,983 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.94. The company has a market capitalization of £55.20 million and a P/E ratio of 7.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.26.

In other The Quarto Group news, insider Chuk Kin Lau acquired 5,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £6,250 ($8,187.06).

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

