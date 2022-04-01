The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) Short Interest Up 24.7% in March

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,900 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 257,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 666,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:VGFC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,717. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54. Very Good Food has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Very Good Food alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Very Good Food in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Very Good Food in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Very Good Food in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Very Good Food in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Very Good Food in the 4th quarter worth $160,000.

The Very Good Food Company Inc, a plant-based food technology company, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based meats and other food alternatives in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Very Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Very Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.