The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $137.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.